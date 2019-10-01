Main Street Crash Injures 2 In Findlay

(WFIN) – Two people went to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Melrose Avenue in Findlay on Tuesday afternoon.

The Findlay Police Department reports that 59-year-old Leroy Tompkins tried turning left from Melrose Avenue on to Main Street just after 3 p.m.

He entered the path of 31-year-old Andrew Enright and the two crashed.

After the crash, Hanco EMS took Tompkins to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Enright went to BVH in a private vehicle.

Officers cited Tompkins for failure to yield on a left turn.