Findlay City Council Approves New Payment Contracts

2/20/19 – 1:32 A.M.

Findlay City Council approved two contracts establishing how police and fire personnel get paid. Safety Director Paul Schmelzer explained that the city wanted to avoid problems caused by giving raises during economic hardships, which was done in the past.

Schmelzer said that raises will be given when the city is doing well, much like how businesses operate.

Schmelzer added that he thinks this is the best contract signed in the city’s history. He added that he looks forward to implementing this style for other city positions.