New Rules Approved By Findlay City Council

02/20/19 – 1:41 A.M.

Findlay City Council voted in favor of proposed new council rules and regulations during their Tuesday meeting. Councilman Grant Russel said that there aren’t many changes to public participation. He explained that they won’t allow advertising though…

Russel said that the rules won’t prevent people from addressing council or asking council to support ballot issues. He added that the rules will be posted online for people to see.

Council members Holly Frische and Jim Niemeyer voted against the rules