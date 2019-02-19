Findlay Police Officer Promoted To Lieutenant

02/19/19 – 6:44 P.M.

The Findlay Police Department has a new lieutenant in the Special Services Division. Michael Swope was promoted to the position yesterday after being sworn in by interim Mayor Ron Monday.

Swope has been a sergeant since December 2011. He was hired in 1995 as a full-time officer in the patrol division. He has also been a K-9 handler, a member of the Crisis Management Team, and a vice narcotics detective in the METRICH Unit.

The Special Services Division oversees the dispatch center, records, training, and the officers in the property, crime prevention, and the court officer positions.