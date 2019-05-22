Findlay City Council Continues Downtown Parking Discussion

5/21/19 – 10 P.M.

Findlay City Council talked more about the potential sale of a parking lot behind the former Argyle site. Councilman Jeff Wobser said he had concerns about the affidavit included with the contract.

Wobser added that he doesn’t think anything like that would happen but brought it up to make sure there was transparency.

He added that parking is a complicated matter. He said that there will be a domino effect of lost spaces.

It will be compounded by the jail project, which will also take up parking.

Reverend John Drymon added that the project will cost his parishioners parking on Sundays as well