Olive Street In Findlay To Get A New Waterline This Year

5/21/19 – 10:30 P.M.

Findlay City Council approved funds for a waterline replacement project on Olive Street. Findlay Service Director Brian Thomas explained to council through a letter that there had been many water main breaks on Olive Street. The city did not schedule to replace the waterline but the water department wanted to get the project done before the road is repave this year.

The council passed the ordinance after giving it a second and third reading. There was no time to get an exact cost for the project so it has a $140,000 price tag. Thomas said that there will most likely be money left over which will return to the water fund