Nearly 100 People Get Help With Suspended Licenses

5/22/19 – 5:00 A.M.

Nearly 100 people took advantage of the recent driving under suspension help offered by the Findlay Municipal Court. Director of Court Services Dave Beach says 91 people met with representatives from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Job and Family Services, and insurance companies to get help with their suspended licenses.

Of those who took part, 24 receive SNAP benefits. That means they qualified to have their fees waived. Beach says that saved them a total of more than $14,000. Another 20 people qualified for reductions of more than $9,100.