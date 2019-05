5/22/19 – 5:04 A.M.

The swimming pool at Riverside Park opens for the summer this Saturday. The pool will be open daily from noon until 7 p.m. Daily admission rates are $2 for kids and $4 for adults. Season passes are also available.

The Findlay Family YMCA runs the pool for the city. This summer they’ve added twin flume water slides and a new picnic shade shelter.