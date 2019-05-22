Fostoria Working Toward Road Paving Project

5/22/19 – 5:11 A.M.

Fostoria is getting ready for a road paving project. City Council held the first reading of a nearly half-million dollar ordinance during their Tuesday meeting. The proposed project would repave Union Street from Jones Road to Elm Street. Mayor Eric Keckler says City Council will study other streets in the community to add to the project. He adds, “we want to be sure we’re paving throughout the town.”

The project needs two more readings and approval from council before it can move forward.

