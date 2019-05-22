New Mailboxes Installed In Bloomdale

5/22/19 – 5:21 A.M.

Bloomdale residents have a new way to get their mail. The U.S. Postal Service has installed post office boxes behind the village offices at 206 Vine Street. The move comes after the post office in the village closed in March.

Bloomdale residents can pick up their keys for the new boxes at the post office in Fostoria. The mailboxes also have parcel lockers available. Anything too big for the lockers or requiring a signature will still go to the post office in Fostoria.