Shooting Reported On Edith Avenue Tuesday Night

5/22/19 – 9:48 A.M.

A Findlay man is in custody and a Cygnet man is in the hospital following a Tuesday night shooting in Findlay. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at 700 Edith Street just after 8 p.m.

Investigators say 42-year-old Antonio Cortez of Cygnet got into a fight with 49-year-old Sean Egler in the Edith Street home. During the altercation, Egler allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Cortez once.

A medical helicopter took Cortez from Blanchard Valley Hospital to Toledo Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition. Egler is facing a felonious assault charge.

Shooting Location: