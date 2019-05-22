Liberty-Benton Gearing Up For Building Project

05/22/19 – 2:59 P.M.

Students are finishing up school to enjoy the summer but the work is hardly over for Liberty-Benton. Superintendent Mark Kowalski explained that are working on getting things in order for the building project…

Kowalski added that they will then work through the additional steps through the state. He hopes to have a team in place to work on the project by the beginning of November. He said that he hopes to have the project started and groundbreaking by next spring.

