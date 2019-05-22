Carey Man Struck And Killed While Helping Another Motorist

05/22/19 – 3:24 P.M.

A Carey man was killed after being hit by a car while he helped a driver who ran out of gas Tuesday evening. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports that 28-year-old Mikhael Weyer stopped on State Route 15 to help 21-year-old William Kennard of Grove City. 61-year-old Jeffrey Striner of Dublin struck Weyer while he was putting gas in Kennard’s vehicle.

Weyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Kennard and Striner were not injured.