Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Prepares For SummerREAD Program

05/22/19 – 5:34 P.M.

Kids will be out of school soon but no worries, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has plenty for them to do. Executive director Jeff Winkle said that they are all geared up for the SummerREAD program…

Winkle said that the SummerREAD Kickoff will be on June 3 at the library. They will have plenty of games and activities for children to take part in while they get signed up for the program.

The library will also have plenty of events over the summer including things like a teddy bear space camp, a world record juggler, and an interactive movie. You can learn more at www.findlaylibrary.org.