National EMS Service Week Recognizes All That EMS Personnel Do

05/22/19 – 6:56 P.M.

It’s National EMS Service Week and we talked to Hanco EMS about the services they provide. Director Rob Martin explained that Hanco EMS does more than just respond to emergencies.

He added that they also work with the youth in the community to talk about emergencies. He added that working in EMS can be stressful with long hours.

Martin added that the best thing people can do to help emergency responders is to pay attention when they are driving. He said that if you can pull over, you should and if not, you should just stop. He said that this will help me get through when they are responding to an emergency.