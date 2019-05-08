Findlay City Council Discusses Potential Parking Lot Sale

Findlay City Council talked about the potential sale of the parking lot for the Argyle lot development. Councilman Jeff Wobser raised several concerns he had about the project. He added that he wants to be sure the project is solid before moving forward.

Wobser explained that parking makes this an important subject for the residents in Findlay.

Wobser added that he is for the project but thinks they need to have some concerns addressed. He said that some of the concerns include the price of the lot, potential revenue loss, and details on how utilities will be affected.

There are also concerns on how it will affect the business owners in adjacent lots and whether they’ve been notified. Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting to get public input next Tuesday at 6 p.m. They will also discuss getting outside counsel to look over the contract