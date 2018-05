05/25/18 – 2:26 A.M.

Findlay City Schools continues to look at options for increasing school security. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that they can never be too careful.

Ed Kurt

Kurt explained that they are looking to upgrade their security cameras.

Ed Kurt

Kurt added that they also want to work with local mental health organizations to help kids in need. He said that this will help kids and prevent them from falling through the cracks.