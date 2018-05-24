Litter Landing Sees Dropping Prices And Needs A New Truck

05/24/18 – 6:07 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners received an update on Litter Landing during their afternoon meeting Thursday. Director Courtney Comstock explained that she is worried about commodity prices trending down.

Courtney Comstock

Comstock added that while prices are falling they are also down a truck. They are looking at getting a new one to keep up with demand.

Courtney Comstock

Comstock said that they are looking into a used vehicle as well as funding options.

She said that despite those issues, they have seen an increase in productivity now that they have a new baler and trained employees.