Jobs And Family Services Asking County Commissioners For More Funding After Levy Failed

05/24/18 – 4:17 P.M.

Hancock County Jobs and Family Services met with the county commissioners today to talk about the budget. Executive Director Diana Hoover requested $450,000 to help children in foster care.

Hoover explained that the commissioners are getting more information before moving forward.

The commissioners want to know if this is a mandated cost for them. If it is, then they will have to cut funding from other departments to make it happen.

Hoover said that costs are up this year. JFS had to place 54 children so far this year, 3 more than all of last year.