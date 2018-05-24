Jackson W. Conrad has received an Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, specific performance or accomplishments, and leadership abilities, as well as personal interviews.

The scholarship entitlements include tuition and fees, an annual allowance of $600 for textbooks and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year that the cadet completes at the host college or university.

Upon graduation from the host college and completion of the ROTC program, the cadet receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He or she also incurs a military service obligation of four years (10 years for pilots) of active-duty enlistment.

Conrad is the son of Michael and Rochelle Conrad of Harrod, Ohio, and grandson of Kris Conley of Fostoria, Ohio, and Randy Conrad of Lima, Ohio.

He is a 2018 graduate of Ada High School, Ada, Ohio.