Findlay City Schools Recognized For Energy Efficiency

AEP Ohio is recognizing the Findlay City School District for its energy efficiency. The company recently named the district an Energy Efficiency Champion. All of Findlay’s eligible buildings received Energy Star certification in 2017. The certification from the EPA is for buildings with better energy performance than 75 percent of similar buildings.

The district has also been working with Cenergistic since 2014 to conserve energy and money.