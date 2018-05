5/14/18 – 5:39 A.M.

Concerns about rain tonight have moved the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Recognition Program in Findlay. The Fraternal Order of Police says the ceremony will now take place at the Dock annex behind St. Marks United Methodist Church. The program starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Reverend Richard Ellsworth of the State Highway Patrol will be the main speaker. The event is being sponsored by the FOP Lodge 20.