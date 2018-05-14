Fire Damages Buildings In Putnam County

5/14/18 – 6:46 A.M.

Fire damaged a home and an outbuilding in northern Putnam County over the weekend. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters responded to 4081 Road 24 near Continental around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured.

The fire caused major damage to the outbuilding. The flames also caused minor damage to a home on the property. The cause of the blaze remains unknown. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is helping with the investigation.