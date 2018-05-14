Local Gas Prices Continue To Increase

5/14/18 – 6:55 A.M.

Local gas prices have come back down after hitting their highest levels in nearly three years. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.72 today. That’s down 15 cents from last week’s highest levels, but still 11 cents higher than last Monday. A month ago we were paying $2.66 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.79 per gallon. That up 10 cents from last week.

Local prices are below the statewide average, which sits at $2.80. That’s a 15 cent increase over the last seven days.