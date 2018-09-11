Findlay City Schools Superintendent Addresses Rumors From Toledo Game

09/11/18 – 1 A.M.

There have been stories circulating on Facebook about Findlay High School students being caught up in a fight before the Trojan game versus Toledo Start in Toledo last Friday. The stories say that the fight lead to the threat of gun violence and that prompted a heavy police presence and a police escort. FCS superintendent Ed Kurt said thats not what happened.

Ed Kurt

Kurt explained that once the school heard the rumors they investigated to see what happened.

Ed Kurt

Kurt said that all of the schools that go to home Toledo Start games are given a police escort following the game. He compared the rumors to a bad game of telephone.