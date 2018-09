09/11/18 – 1 A.M.

Findlay City School District will be having a meeting soon to discuss the safety and security levy on the ballot this November. Superintendent Ed Kurt explained that the meeting will cover whats being done.

Ed Kurt

Kurt added that they will try to have same people that presented earlier in the year present at the meeting. It will be at 6:30 p.m. in the FIndlay High School Auditorium on September 24.