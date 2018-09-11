Community Events for Tuesday, September 11

4th annual “Touch a Truck” Day on Saturday, 10am-2pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Big rigs and heavy equipment from farm implements to semi trucks on display, Tractor rides, test drive demonstrations, skilled trade demos, farm safety information, more. Free.

(No contact number)

33rd annual Harvest & Herb Festival on Saturday, 9am-4pm in downtown Ada. Crafts, entertainment, queen contest, parade (10am), games, more. Sponsored by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.

(419-365-5304)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsmans’ Club (TR31), Arlington. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

“Light & Hope” – A vigil to bring awareness to the issue of suicide prevention on Sunday, 6-9pm at Dorney Plaza, downtown Findlay. Presented by NAMI and Hancock County ADAMHS. For info: www.NAMIofHancock.org

(No contact number)

A Wellness Program on HPV Vaccinations, Preventable Cancers and Colon Cancer Prevention on Wednesday, September 19, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, call to register. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Spoons Game Night for teens (for grades 6-12) on Thursday, September 20, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 22, 9am at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Games, entertainment, crafts, music, kids’ zone, food, more. For info and to register: www.alz.org/nwohio/walk

(800-272-3900)

5th annual De Colores Dash 5K Color Run/Walk and Festival on Saturday, September 22, 10am-7pm in Bluffton. Events and activities throughout the day downtown, at Bluffton Hospital, the Mennonite Home and Bluffton Family Recreation. 5K Run/Walk at BFR at 5pm. Proceeds benefit Project Hope and the Bluffton Food Pantry. Sponsored by Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church.

(419-204-5153)

Presentation on Human Trafficking on Tuesday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, no registration required. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Robotics Program for kids on Friday, September 28, 2pm in the Children’s Program Room. Free for grades 2-6. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Dance Party on Saturday, October 6, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Cover charge $10/person.

(419-348-5195)

The Toledo Symphony will perform a community concert on Friday, October 12, 7pm at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Tickets $10, available at the parish office.

(419-435-6692)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)