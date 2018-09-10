NAMI Offers Advice For National Suicide Prevention Week
09/10/18 – 5:52 P.M.
This week is National Suicide Prevention Week and there are things you can do to help those in need. NAMI of Hancock County executive director Eric McKee said that people will start acting differently when they are depressed or suicidal.
You might notice things like anger, self-medication, or being withdrawn from things they enjoy. McKee added that you should always listen to someone that opens up to you.
He recommends to have them talk about it and for you to tell them how much they mean to you.