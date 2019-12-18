Findlay City Schools Superintendent Takes New Job

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt announced that after six years he will be leaving the district.

In a letter to the district’s staff, Kurt announced that he had decided to accept an offer to become the Superintendent of Margaretta Local Schools, where he is originally from.

Kurt says that this will bring him and his wife closer to their family as he finishes out his career.

He adds that he is sad to leave the district but is happy with all that he has accomplished during his six-year tenure.

Kurt’s last day will be July 31, 2020.