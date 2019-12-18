Findlay City Council Approves Seeking Funds For Regional Training Center

Findlay City Council approved an ordinance to seek funding for a regional training center for emergency responders.

Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle said that the Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training (STRICT) Center started off as a fire training facility but was quickly changed when they realized the needs that other agencies have.

He said that it will provide an amazing opportunity to get emergency responders training together.

The facility, which he said will be built at Fire Station 4 along County Road 236 in Findlay, will be free for all agencies in Hancock County to use.

There will be use fees for any agencies outside of the county that want to use the Center for training.

Eberle said that there isn’t a training facility near our area and it’s something that will see plenty of use.

Early estimates have the cost around $1 million and Eberle said they are well on the way to get that money and plan to have the funding done early next year and break ground in the fall.

Eberle says they have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the facility and that they plan to seek donations from private entities.

You can listen to the full interview below.