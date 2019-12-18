Head-On Crash On State Route 12 Just Outside Findlay

Authorities told WFIN News at the scene that three people were injured in a crash on State Route 12 just west of Findlay on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on State Route 12 (West Main Cross) between County Road 140 and Montana Avenue.

An SUV and a minivan collided head-on.

Law enforcement on the scene said that both drivers were trapped in the wreckage and responding firefighters had to cut them out of their vehicles.

A sheriff’s deputy said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening at that time.

Some snow was falling at the time of the crash and the roads had become slick.