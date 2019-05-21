Findlay City Schools Takes A Look At The Five-Year Financial Forecast

05/20/19 – 8:06 P.M.

The Findlay City School Board got a look at the five-year forecast Monday. Treasurer Mike Barnhart explained that they are still looking at deficit spending but not all the numbers are in yet.

Barnhart added that it is odd to have a required five-year forecast when the state plans its budget every two years, but that it does have some benefits…

He said that they will continue to work to lower costs while maintaining the level of education the students deserve.