Findlay City School Staff Take Hard Look At State Testing Hours

05/20/19 – 7:42 P.M.

The Findlay City School Board got a presentation on lost instruction hours during their Monday meeting. Donnell Middle School’s Angela Dittman said that she and some other teachers have counted the hours spent on state testing. From Kindergarten to grade 12, the average student loses 617 hours of instructions. Dittman said that this amounts to about 20 weeks of school.

She said that they wanted to raise awareness on how much time is lost on state testing. She added that legislators are currently looking at the issue but that it is still important to gain advocacy.