Ohio Investigative Unit Warns Against Serving Minors Alcohol

05/20/19 – 5:43 P.M.

With high school graduations happening around the area, parents will be planning celebrations. The Ohio Investigative Unit wants to remind you not to host parties with alcohol. The OIU says it is illegal to provide a place for your child and their friends to drink. If convicted of providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age, you could face maximum sentences of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Bars and restaurants could also be fined if caught selling alcohol to a minor.