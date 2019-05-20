Ohio Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame Inducts Two Findlay Natives

05/20/19 – 3:11 P.M.

Two Findlay natives will be inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame at the end of the month. Charles and the late Mariann Younger are among 12 older Ohioans being inducted this year to honor a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.

Mr. and Mrs. Younger were married for 53 years. Mrs. Younger passed away in 2016. She devoted her time to the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum and helped establish the Hancock County Juvenile Courts CASA/Guardian-ad-Litem program. Mr. Younger is a past member of the Findlay-Hancock County Area Chamber of Commerce and supported several local programs.

Both will be honored on May 30 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.