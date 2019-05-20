Wood County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Man Who Left Work Release Job

5/20/19 – 9:57 A.M.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who apparently walked away from his work release program today. An alert from the office says 22-year-old Zachary Strall went to his job at Greenline in Portage around 8 a.m. Around 15 minutes later he went into the parking lot and got into a blue or green Ford Taurus. Officials believe he is in Bowling Green or Napoleon.

The sheriff’s office describes Strall as a black man, about 5’6″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and boots when he went to work this morning.

You’re encouraged to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about where Strall is.