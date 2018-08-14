Findlay City Schools To Start Handing Out Chromebooks To Students

8/14/18 – 4:58 A.M.

An effort to put technology in the hands of every Findlay City Schools student starts this week. Third, sixth, and ninth-graders are getting Chromebooks on the first day of school. The district bought 1,380 Chromebooks for this year’s rollout. Information technology director Martin White says they’ll hand out the laptops to kids in the third, sixth, and ninth grades every year until every student has a device.

Each Chromebook costs around $250. Parents and guardians will pay a $25 fee per laptop for a technology protection plan. They also have to pay a $10 labor charge for repairs if needed. The district is waving the fee but not the labor charge for families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

White says they’ll pass out the devices within the first few days of school. Students will learn about internet safety and won’t take the Chromebooks home overnight at first.

MORE: The Courier