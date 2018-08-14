Installation Of Boot Safety Devices Continues In Area Classrooms

8/14/18 – 5:08 A.M.

Installation of “The Boot” classroom safety device continues in Hancock County. The sheriff’s office says every classroom in the Cory-Rawson, Riverdale and Van Buren school districts now has the door barrier. Crime prevention specialist Beth Baker says installation is also finished at the Blanchard Valley Center.

With the exception of the high school, the boot is now available throughout schools in Findlay as well.

The boot is a steel plate that can withstand 16,000 pounds of pressure. It’s designed to keep intruders out of classrooms.

Baker says they’ll continue to install the device in classrooms during the school year. The sheriff’s office still needs around $94,000 to completely fund the safety initiative. That would put a boot in more than 1,800 classrooms in the county.

You can go to crimepreventionfhc.com for more information.

MORE: The Courier