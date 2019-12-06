Findlay Doing Well Finishing Out The 2019 Budget, Looking Towards 2020

The City of Findlay has released the operations budget information going into 2020.

Mayor Christina Muryn said that the city has done a great job managing the budget through 2019 and saved about $1.8 million.

Muryn said that you can view all of the files describing the budget on the city’s website, including a brief synopsis.

You can view the documents here.

City officials will hear from department heads on capital projects during public hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can take part Wednesday at 3 pm and Thursday at 5 pm in the City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building.