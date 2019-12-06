American Red Cross Wrapping Gifts At The Findlay mall

The American Red Cross is taking one chore off your holiday to-do list.

Executive director Todd James said they have plenty of talented gift wrappers at the Findlay Village Mall, but he won’t be one of them.

James said that they will be available to wrap gifts every weekend and from December 20 to Christmas Eve until 5 p.m.

All it costs is a donation to the Red Cross and the gifts don’t have to come from the mall.

If you love wrapping gifts,James said they are always looking for volunteers.