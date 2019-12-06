OSHP Findlay Post Names Trooper Of The Year

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected its 2019 Trooper of the Year.

Details are in the following news release from the highway patrol.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Garry M. Odom has been selected 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Odom, 49, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Findlay Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post chose Trooper Odom based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Trooper Odom is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Odom joined the Highway Patrol in 2004 and has served at the Fremont, Toledo, and Findlay Post. In addition, he also served as an instructor at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy.

Originally from San Diego, California Trooper Odom served in the United States Marine Corps prior to joining the Highway Patrol.

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: the Ohio State Highway Patrol Fitness Ribbon and the Safe Driving Ribbon. Trooper Odom resides in Wayne.