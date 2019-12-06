Big Milestone For Children’s Literacy Program In Hancock County

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library children’s literacy program in Hancock County recently celebrated a big milestone.

In early December the program sent out its 100,000th book in Hancock County.

“The books come to the kids, they come in their name so they get mail to themselves, so it’s something really special,” said Brittany Lutes, Children’s Services Manager at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library children’s literacy program sends youngsters one book a month up until they turn five years old.

In 1996, Dolly Parton launched the program to benefit the children of her home county in East Tennessee, and it has since caught on across the country and the world.

Also, in a video you can see below, Big Dave with 100.5 WKXA was made into a human sundae over the summer to benefit the program.