Ohio Man’s Claims Of Faulty Nuclear Reactor Forces Evacuation

(ONN) – A neighborhood in Columbus was evacuated Thursday night after a man called 911, making what turned out to be baseless claims that he had built a faulty nuclear reactor.

The man was throwing out words to dispatchers like “particle accelerator” and “alpha rays,” saying he was working on a quote “quantum physics generator.”

He claimed he was suffering from burns.

Fire, hazmat, bomb squad, and arson teams all were worried about radiation.

They evacuated about 20 duplexes and 40 homes.

The man was sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

He could be facing charges of inducing panic.