A Findlay man is facing felony charges after a drug search on West Lima Street early Thursday morning.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team searched 524 West Lima Street.

The search yielded crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Rudy Barbee Jr. on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of crack Cocaine.