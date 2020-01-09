Weekend Search For Harley Dilly Back On

The volunteer search for Harley Dilly is back on after being canceled for anticipated bad weather this weekend.

The search for the missing 14-year-old boy will start this Saturday at 9 am at 1100 East Perry Street in Port Clinton.

14-year-old Harley Dilly, of Port Clinton, hasn’t been seen since December 20th, when he left for school.

His case is gaining national attention and thousands of flyers with information on his disappearance have been distributed across the country.

A reward of more than $18,000 is being offered for information on his disappearance.

