Van Catches Fire After Accident In Downtown Findlay

An accident at the intersection of South Main and West Front Streets sent two people to the hospital and resulted in a van on fire.

The Findlay Police Department reports that 39-year-old Dale Giannetto of Findlay stopped for a red light on West Front Street.

37-year-old Michael Warner of Beaverdam hit Gianetto’s van from behind which then caught fire.

Findlay Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Giannetto and Warner went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police cited Warner for Assured Clear Distance Ahead.