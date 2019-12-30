Findlay Fire Department Goes Over Seasonal Rescue Equipment
Findlay Fire Department was busy last week going over what equipment is available and how it’s used for water and ice rescues.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Sanders said that it’s important to make sure their skills are always sharp.
This ensures that they are ready to handle any situation that may come their way.
Sanders said that this time of year they like to focus on ice rescue techniques.
The Findlay Fire Department will run water rescue exercises in the spring as well.