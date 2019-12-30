Boy Scout Troop In Findlay Collecting Live Christmas Trees

Boy Scout Troop 322 in Findlay is raising funds for the troop by taking live Christmas Trees down for people.

Katie Erickson said it’s a cost-effective way to give back, all they have to do is load up in a truck and get to work.

The troop is asking for donations of $5 per tree but it isn’t required for the service.

Erickson said you can sign up online, which we have linked here, by the end of Tuesday and they will come to pick up the trees on Saturday, January 24.

If you don’t want to wait you can take your trees to the Green Waste Site yourself.

The Green Waste Site will be open:

January 2 to January 3, 2020: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

January 6 to January 10, 2020: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

January 13 to January 17, 2020: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.