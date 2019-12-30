Safe Ride Home Welcoming The New Year By Helping People Get Home

Safe Ride Home will be out getting people home after welcoming the new year.

Becky Geuther told us that the organization will take anyone in Hancock County home after celebrating the holiday.

The free ride service can usually be found in downtown Findlay around Crawford Street.

They will be available from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

You can get a ride by calling 419-424-1733 or talk to the driver if you see the vehicle.