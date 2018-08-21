Findlay-Hancock Public Library Announces StoryWalk In Riverside Park

08/21/18 – 5:46 P.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has a new way for people to exercise while getting some reading done. The library has partnered with the Hancock County Park District and the City of Findlay to start a StoryWalk in Riverside Park. The walk will allow you to walk to seventeen displays around the park. Each display will have pages from a children’s picture book so by the end, you will have read the whole book. The library will change the stories monthly.